Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s (AGM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

