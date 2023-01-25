Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 5,550 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.