Fiera Capital Corp Has $175,000 Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,854 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.