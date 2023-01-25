Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$139,370.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,746,195.

Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00.

Filo Mining Price Performance

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

