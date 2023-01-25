Financial Comparison: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) vs. CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yubo International Biotech and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONMED has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.58, meaning that its stock price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54% CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 9.05 -$1.54 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.01 billion 2.95 $62.54 million ($2.95) -33.10

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

