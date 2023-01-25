Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

