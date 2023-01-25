First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

