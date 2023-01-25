First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,919 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after buying an additional 741,640 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,461,000 after buying an additional 431,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $236.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $290.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

