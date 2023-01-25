First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,465 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.79 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.64 and a 200 day moving average of $236.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

