First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 89,526 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Owl Rock Capital worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

