First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $27,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

