First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $727.47 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $732.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

