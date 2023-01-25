First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after buying an additional 2,523,182 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $116,105,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,466,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

CP stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.