First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average of $268.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

