First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,218 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 179.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

