First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $245.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day moving average is $243.88. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

