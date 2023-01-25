First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 779.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1,010.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.38.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $332.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.