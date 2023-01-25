First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,842,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $113.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

