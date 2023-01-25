First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

