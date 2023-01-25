First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,393 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.