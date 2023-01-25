First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $17.12 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $104.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

