First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

