First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $18.60 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

