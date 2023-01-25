First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $22.67 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.