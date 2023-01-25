First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $401.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.41. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $507.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

