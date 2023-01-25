First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.31. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.