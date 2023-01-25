First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 43,978 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

ACWI opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

