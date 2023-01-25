First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,379 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

