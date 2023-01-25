First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,820 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 60,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,555,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44.

