First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

