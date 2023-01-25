First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Watsco worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $311.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.61%.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

