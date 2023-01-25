First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.73.

