First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $178.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

