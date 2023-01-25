First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after buying an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after buying an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.