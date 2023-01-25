First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,681 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Diageo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($67.23) to GBX 5,010 ($62.03) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($54.48) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

