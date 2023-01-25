First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,430 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,430 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

TSM stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $128.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

