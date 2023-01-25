First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.37). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

