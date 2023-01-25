First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

CIBR opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

