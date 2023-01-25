FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NYSE FE opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

