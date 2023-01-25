FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FE. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.18 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

