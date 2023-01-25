Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,676 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 24.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Forian Stock Performance

FORA opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Forian has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

