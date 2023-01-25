FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,101,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after buying an additional 462,292 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3,355.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 251,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 31.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

