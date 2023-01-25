Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.
Fortis Price Performance
NYSE FTS opened at $41.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Fortis
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
