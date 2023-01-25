Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

NYSE FTS opened at $41.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

