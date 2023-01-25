Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

