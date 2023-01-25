Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

FWP opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

