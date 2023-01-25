Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 40,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $169,693.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,935,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,432,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 270,388 shares of company stock worth $1,142,493. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

