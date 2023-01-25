FY2022 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered by SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.