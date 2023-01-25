Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

