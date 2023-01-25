Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

GLMD opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

