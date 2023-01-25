Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
GLMD opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
