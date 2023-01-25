Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $13.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

